The Real Winners and Losers of 2020 WWE Super ShowDown

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was not kind to its younger top stars. Many of the biggest names on the active roster came to blows with some of the most recognizable names in the business. And it was the recognizable names who stood tall, leaving many fans stunned.

This was always a possibility at the event in Saudi Arabia, with matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet and Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg being booked, but all hope for the current roster was shattered by typical WWE booking.

The Fiend fell short, The One and Only got demolished, and AJ Styles seemed poised to win a gauntlet match only to find himself face-to-face with The Undertaker.

It is hard to get excited about the future coming out of a show like this. It will have many people talking but not for the right reasons.

So many lost out on a night like Thursday, and it's hard to see the positives, although a few did walk out with wins that might mean more than just a temporary boost.