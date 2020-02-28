The Real Winners and Losers of 2020 WWE Super ShowDown

The Real Winners and Losers of 2020 WWE Super ShowDownFebruary 28, 2020
WWE Super ShowDown 2020 was not kind to its younger top stars. Many of the biggest names on the active roster came to blows with some of the most recognizable names in the business. And it was the recognizable names who stood tall, leaving many fans stunned.
This was always a possibility at the event in Saudi Arabia, with matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet and Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg being booked, but all hope for the current roster was shattered by typical WWE booking.
The Fiend fell short, The One and Only got demolished, and AJ Styles seemed poised to win a gauntlet match only to find himself face-to-face with The Undertaker.
It is hard to get excited about the future coming out of a show like this. It will have many people talking but not for the right reasons.
So many lost out on a night like Thursday, and it's hard to see the positives, although a few did walk out with wins that might mean more than just a temporary boost.
Loser: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
When the bell rang, Goldberg caught Bray Wyatt with a Spear. After a trio of Spears following that, The Fiend still remained standing, but a Jackhammer managed to put down the universal champion for a three-count.
Previously, The Fiend was made to look truly unstoppable: Seth Rollins was fed to him after becoming The Beastslayer, and Daniel Bryan put him over like an absolute monster.
No matter what anyone put Wyatt through, he got right back up. It was the type of no-selling that only works for a rare character, and it worked with The Fiend.
Goldberg steamrolling through him—even in a match that put over Wyatt's resilience—is a colossal misstep. This was not the right time for someone to defeat The Fiend. Nothing was learned from this moment beyond WWE having a strange obsession with a 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer on his last hurrah.
Headlines will surround this event because of its ending, and it will get quick buzz for WrestleMania 36. It just won't be the same as continuing to build The Fiend as unstoppable. That was a story that could last.
Loser: Ricochet
Brock Lesnar caught a charging Ricochet and sent him right to Suplex City. It was over quickly as The Beast Incarnate threw him around before connecting on an F5 for the three-count.
No one believed Ricochet could win, but it would have been nice to let him try. The One and Only looked like a chump after months of building him as a competent performer.
He could work a 15-minute competitive contest against anyone on the main roster but lasting two minutes with Lesnar was asking too much. It wasn't so long ago that The Beast Incarnate ended Kofi Kingston's 180-day reign with a single F5.
It seems Lesnar's role now is to put down anyone who could remotely look like a fresh challenger in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Drew McIntyre is actually allowed to get his moment.
If he does, The Scottish Psychopath will have a Raw roster to work with that has been waiting for a chance to have competitive matches again. Ricochet will gladly take his next title shot fighting a competitive McIntyre over another unnecessary Lesnar squash.
Winner: Mansoor
Mansoor pulled off his latest miracle in Saudi Arabia. While he has struggled to get time in NXT, he defeated Dolph Ziggler on Thursday with a DDT into a moonsault.
No wrestler has been used in a more one-note fashion than Mansoor. The Saudi Arabian Superstar is barely featured in NXT or 205 Live. He is a non-factor, but Super ShowDown has been his time to shine.
He and The Showoff could not pull off the incredible feat of Mansoor's match with Cesaro in October, but the NXT star again got to shine where he otherwise wouldn't. Anywhere else in the world, this result would be easily reversed.
It will be interesting to see if WWE ever gets less transparent with his booking. Mansoor has the ability to do more than he has. He just won't be a star outside of Super ShowDown. He will be another solid hand for the cruiserweight division.
It is best for now that Mansoor remains in this situation. It would be worse if WWE decided to push him to the moon for the sake of a show that only happens twice a year.
Loser: AJ Styles
AJ Styles stopped the impressive surprise run of R-Truth in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match thanks to a Calf Crusher. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson laid out Rey Mysterio backstage, and The Undertaker took The Master of the 619's place. The Deadman hit a chokeslam to win.
This wasn't quite what most expected from Taker's appearance at Super ShowDown. He could have easily gotten involved with The Phenomenal One without winning the whole match he was not booked for.
It hurts everyone to have The Deadman put in so little effort in a 30-minute match and walk out the winner. Styles would have benefited far more from the victory, building back the momentum he had lost this past year.
Styles vs. Undertaker may sound like a win for the former, but it is more of a burden on The Phenomenal One, who now has to push the 54-year-old to a competent match at WrestleMania on April 5.
And it is more likely that after all of Styles' taunting, he will just get squashed on The Grandest Stage of Them All.