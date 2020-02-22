Premier League Week 27 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Leicester City get another chance to prove they are ready to compete at the top end of the Premier League table beyond this season when they host Manchester City on Saturday.

It's a scrap for second place, but more is at stake for the Foxes, who have fluffed their lines twice against the division's big boys this season. Leicester were beaten in convincing fashion in back-to-back games by City and leaders Liverpool in December, losing 3-1 to the Citizens before suffering a 4-0 trouncing at home to the Reds on Boxing Day.

Closing the four-point gap to City in second is a great way for Brendan Rodgers' players to prove they are more than mere plucky upstarts.

It's a different story elsewhere in Week 27, with Chelsea beginning the fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in a game with major implications in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The contest will also see Jose Mourinho return to west London, where he will be faced by former star player Frank Lampard in the dugout. Lampard is under pressure after recent results, while Mourinho is still searching for ways to compensate for injuries to strikers Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Liverpool aren't in action until Monday night but will still be as much as 19 points ahead if City win. Even so, the Reds will want to show a response after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

This is the first of a five-game stretch that could see Liverpool crowned champions by March 21.

Week 27 Fixtures, TV Schedule and Picks

Saturday, February 22

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1/NBCSN (Chelsea)

Sport 1/NBCSN (Chelsea) Burnley vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw) Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Sheffield United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Southampton vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Leicester City vs. Manchester City: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBC (Man. City)

Sunday, February 23

Manchester United vs. Watford : 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, NBCSN (United)

: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, (United) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Norwich City: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, CNBC (Wolves)

(Wolves) Arsenal vs. Everton : 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Draw)

Monday, February 24

Liverpool vs. West Ham United: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports PL/NBCSN (Liverpool)

Live-Stream Links: Sky Go, BT Sport App, NBC Sports Gold

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Coping without his two top goalscorers is the challenge facing Mourinho. It's not getting any easier, with Lucas Moura looking lost as a makeshift striker during Wednesday's 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Moura needs support, and it can come from the runs of Dele Alli. The midfielder was far from his best on Wednesday and was substituted after 64 minutes, a decision Alli didn't care for.

One midfielder Mourinho can count on is Giovani Lo Celso after the Argentinian impressed against Leipzig. Lo Celso's ability to break from deep will ensure Spurs get numbers around Moura and trouble a faltering Chelsea defence.

The Blues were exposed more than once during Monday's 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. Lampard's decision to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga came under scrutiny from members of the Chelsea hierarchy after the defeat, according to Jason Burt of The Telegraph.

Surprise was also expressed at the decision to start Michy Batshuayi ahead of Olivier Giroud up front with Tammy Abraham injured. The latter could return, but Giroud's eye for goal, aerial power and classy link play can't be ignored much longer.

Lampard can at least trust Willian to pose a threat. The Brazilian scored both goals when Chelsea won the reverse fixture in north London back in December.

Willian will help Chelsea overpower a Tottenham team fatally depleted in attacking areas. A win will open up a four-point cushion in fourth and leave Chelsea as favourites to be playing Champions League football next season.

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

It's been a testing time for City after incurring a UEFA-imposed two-year ban from the Champions League for financial fair play irregularities. The squad put any disappointment out of their minds during a 2-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Afterward, Pep Guardiola took the opportunity to declare his intention to stay even if the ban is upheld following City's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, per the Guardian's Paul Wilson: "I love this club, I like to be here, and after we have seen the sentence we will focus on what we have to do. I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible."

Guardiola's show of commitment is terrific news for City. So is the form of Kevin De Bruyne, who dominated every phase of the game against the Hammers:

De Bruyne has been City's main man this season, but he may miss the support of David Silva after the artful Spaniard took a knock on Wednesday. Guardiola initially played down the injury, per FourFourTwo: "He told me that he felt something. But I don't think it was a big issue."

The City chief has since provided a further update on Silva, along with wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane:

Fortunately for Guardiola, City are oozing quality in the middle, where Ikay Gundogan, Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva could supplement De Bruyne.

Leicester are also strong in the engine room thanks to creative duo James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

Their vision and range of passing will be key to releasing the pace of Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes:

Both will fancy their chances of getting beyond City centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi.

Leicester have the firepower to make the race for second interesting, and the Foxes will punish Guardiola if he makes too many changes with Wednesday's Champions League tilt against Real Madrid in mind.

A fourth defeat of the season against a member of the top two will make Leicester's brilliant season seem like a false dawn, rather than just the start for a team set to be among the best for years to come.

Ultimately, City can do a professional job at the King Power Stadium, although the gap to Liverpool will exceed 20 points again once the Hammers are beaten at Anfield two days later.