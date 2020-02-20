Former Yankees SP CC Sabathia Says He Thinks He Tore His ACL on Skiing Trip

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees pitches during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former All-Star starting pitcher CC Sabathia wrote Wednesday on Instagram he may have suffered a significant knee injury while skiing. 

"Tore my ACL," he wrote. "Doing all the s--t my contract never allowed me to do....🗣 Dr. Ahmad I think I tore my ACL. 🤬 #RetiredLife 🤣"

Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported Sabathia is on a family vacation in Finland ahead of a trip to spring training to serve as an instructor for the New York Yankees.

The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner spent the final 11 seasons of his 19-year MLB career with the Yanks. He's also going to serve as a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman this season.

Sabathia, who also played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, earned six All-Star selections and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.

He retired following the 2019 season.

Related

    Severino Shut Down Indefinitely

    Yankees' starter will be examined by doctors after experiencing forearm discomfort and 'loose bodies' in his elbow

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Severino Shut Down Indefinitely

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    2017 World Series Haunts Kershaw in a New Way

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2017 World Series Haunts Kershaw in a New Way

    Tom Verducci
    via Sports Illustrated

    Report: Yankees, LeMahieu Have Yet to Discuss Extension

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Report: Yankees, LeMahieu Have Yet to Discuss Extension

    Thomas Hall
    via Elite Sports NY

    Breaking Down the Roles in the Yankees’ Bullpen

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Breaking Down the Roles in the Yankees’ Bullpen

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley