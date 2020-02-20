Former Yankees SP CC Sabathia Says He Thinks He Tore His ACL on Skiing Trip

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Former All-Star starting pitcher CC Sabathia wrote Wednesday on Instagram he may have suffered a significant knee injury while skiing.

"Tore my ACL," he wrote. "Doing all the s--t my contract never allowed me to do....🗣 Dr. Ahmad I think I tore my ACL. 🤬 #RetiredLife 🤣"

Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported Sabathia is on a family vacation in Finland ahead of a trip to spring training to serve as an instructor for the New York Yankees.

The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner spent the final 11 seasons of his 19-year MLB career with the Yanks. He's also going to serve as a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman this season.

Sabathia, who also played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, earned six All-Star selections and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.

He retired following the 2019 season.