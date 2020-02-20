Former Yankees SP CC Sabathia Says He Thinks He Tore His ACL on Skiing Trip

Former Yankees SP CC Sabathia Says He Thinks He Tore His ACL on Skiing TripFebruary 20, 2020
Former All-Star starting pitcher CC Sabathia wrote Wednesday on Instagram he may have suffered a significant knee injury while skiing.
"Tore my ACL," he wrote. "Doing all the s--t my contract never allowed me to do....🗣 Dr. Ahmad I think I tore my ACL. 🤬 #RetiredLife 🤣"
Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported Sabathia is on a family vacation in Finland ahead of a trip to spring training to serve as an instructor for the New York Yankees.
The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner spent the final 11 seasons of his 19-year MLB career with the Yanks. He's also going to serve as a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman this season.
Sabathia, who also played for the Cleveland Indians and Milwaukee Brewers, earned six All-Star selections and won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.
He retired following the 2019 season.
