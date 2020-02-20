Brendan Rodgers Denies Leicester City Have Approached Liverpool's Adam Lallana

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has denied a report the Foxes have made an approach for Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

Rodgers told reporters that his club have not made a move to sign the 31-year-old, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

"I've seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we've approached Liverpool, which isn't the case. He's at the stage of his contract where he will have options.

"Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool. I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton.

"But I don't need to speak about that now. We've spoken about that all through January. I don't need to speak about the summer transfer window. I would only add he is a top-class player."

Lallana looks set to leave Anfield at the end of the season after five years there. The Reds are willing to let him depart for free with no contract talks scheduled, according to Mandeep Sanghera of BBC Sport.

The attacking midfielder moved to the Reds from Southampton in July 2014 after an impressive campaign with the Saints, as highlighted by Opta:

The midfielder enjoyed a bright start to his Liverpool career and was an important player in his first two seasons but has since been blighted by injuries and has fallen down the pecking order.



He has made just three Premier League starts this season, with his only goal coming in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford in October:

His availability at the end of the season has already alerted Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, according to Chris Bascombe at the Telegraph.

Serie A clubs AC Milan and Lazio have also been credited with interest in the former England international, according to Calciomercato (h/t Sean Lunt at Sport Witness).

Lallana has proven through his career that he's an intelligent player who can provide goals and assists from midfield. He will turn 32 in May but could be a shrewd acquisition on a free transfer provided he can put his injury problems behind him.