LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED Sued over Use of 'More Than an Athlete' Slogan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Game Plan Inc., a Maryland nonprofit organization focused on youth development, filed a lawsuit against LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED media company, Nike, Disney and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. for use of the slogan "More Than an Athlete." 

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Game Plan said it has used the phrase "I Am More Than An Athlete" since 2016 and received a trademark for it in 2018, and it's seeking at least $33 million in profits made from its use by other companies.

"The complaint filed by Game Plan today is meritless and contains numerous factual inaccuracies. UNINTERRUPTED owns prior rights in and to the 'More Than An Athlete' trademark," UNINTERRUPTED said in a statement to TMZ.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

