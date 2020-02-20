Report: Everson Griffen Voids Vikings Contract to Enter 2020 NFL Free Agency

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The NFL free-agent class got deeper with Everson Griffen hitting the market after voiding his contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, by recording eight sacks and playing more than 57 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Griffen hit two benchmarks in his contract that allowed him to void the final three years of his deal and become a free agent.

