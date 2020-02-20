Report: Everson Griffen Voids Vikings Contract to Enter 2020 NFL Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The NFL free-agent class got deeper with Everson Griffen hitting the market after voiding his contract with the Minnesota Vikings

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, by recording eight sacks and playing more than 57 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Griffen hit two benchmarks in his contract that allowed him to void the final three years of his deal and become a free agent. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

