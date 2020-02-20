76ers Trade Rumors: Joel Embiid 'More Likely to Be Moved' Than Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is reportedly "more likely to be moved" than point guard Ben Simmons if the Sixers decide to shake up their core after the 2019-20 season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the potential decision to deal Embiid over Simmons is based on the post player's durability concerns.

"If they tried to move [Tobias Harris or Al Horford], I don't think they'd get value in return," an NBA executive told Bontemps. "They'd ask to be incentivized. Whereas if they move Ben or Joel, they'll get a lot more."

                 

