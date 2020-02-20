Anonymous Exec: 2021 NBA Free Agency Is 'Overhyped' Due to Aging Stars

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There has been plenty of talk regarding the potentially star-studded 2021 NBA free-agent class, but at least one NBA executive believes it is being overrated.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, an anonymous NBA exec said: "It's got a lot of name-value guys. But I do think it's being overhyped because a lot of the guys are considerably older."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Oladipo, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward, Mike Conley, Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday and LaMarcus Aldridge are among those who could possibly be available on the open market in 2021.

