NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected to Sign New Bucks Contract in 2020

Many within the NBA believe superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks before his current deal expires at the end of next season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps spoke to multiple NBA executives and all of them said they expect Giannis to remain with the team that drafted him 15th overall in 2013.

The 25-year-old has made significant strides in each of his seven NBA seasons, and he is likely in line to win the NBA MVP award for the second consecutive year with averages of 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

