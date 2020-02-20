NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo Expected to Sign New Bucks Contract in 2020

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action during an NBA basketball game in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Many within the NBA believe superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will sign a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks before his current deal expires at the end of next season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps spoke to multiple NBA executives and all of them said they expect Giannis to remain with the team that drafted him 15th overall in 2013.

The 25-year-old has made significant strides in each of his seven NBA seasons, and he is likely in line to win the NBA MVP award for the second consecutive year with averages of 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    B/R's @EricPincus explains how LA can make it work

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Lakers Can Pair Giannis with LeBron

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Surprising Individual Seasons So Far

    10 players who have come out of nowhere 😮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Surprising Individual Seasons So Far

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    1st-Round Playoff Opponents Each Contender Wants to Avoid

    These next eight weeks can go along way with seeding

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    1st-Round Playoff Opponents Each Contender Wants to Avoid

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Could We See a Return of Supersized Lineups for Bucks?

    Milwaukee Bucks logo
    Milwaukee Bucks

    Could We See a Return of Supersized Lineups for Bucks?

    Behind the Buck Pass
    via Behind the Buck Pass