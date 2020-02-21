Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday knowing a win at Stamford Bridge will move them above the Blues and into fourth place in the table.

Frank Lampard's side are on a poor run of form in the league. They have not tasted victory in their last four outings and have won only four of their last 14 games.

One of those victories came at Tottenham on December 22, and another three points on Saturday would give the Blues a first league double over their London rivals for 14 years.

Date: Saturday, February 22

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Chelsea 69-100, Draw 3-1, Tottenham 15-4

Match Preview

Both teams have been hit with injuries to key players, which will give the two managers plenty to think about regarding their starting lineups on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham are all doubts for the hosts, and Lampard is waiting on news of their availability to face Spurs, per sports correspondent Carrie Brown:

Midfielder N'Golo Kante was taken off in the 12th minute of Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United on Monday, and there are fears he could miss three weeks, per Simon Collings at the Evening Standard.

Yet the Blues have coped well without their France international this season, as noted by Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Lampard may also be tempted to hand striker Olivier Giroud just his third Premier League start of the season if Abraham is not fit to return.

The Frenchman put in a lively showing off the bench against United, while Michy Batshuayi was wasteful and has not scored in the league since October.

Tottenham head into the match after a toothless showing in defeat to RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs have lost top scorers Harry Kane and Heung-min Son to injury, leaving them short of attacking options.

Manager Jose Mourinho explained how the pair's absence has impacted his team, per Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard:

Lucas Moura is likely to continue as a makeshift striker, with Mourinho having plenty of options to support the Brazilian in midfield.

January arrivals Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn have enjoyed lively starts to their Tottenham careers, while Giovani Lo Celso has also impressed and was a rare bright spot in the defeat to RB Leipzig:

Scoring goals without Son and Kane will be Tottenham's greatest challenge, but they will fancy their chances against a Chelsea team that have struggled at home this season and are on a poor run.