Jarvis Landry Undergoes Hip Surgery; Reportedly Likely to Return at Browns Camp

David Richard/Associated Press

After initially leaning against it, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry underwent hip surgery on Feb. 4.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot: "Landry is expected to be back at some point in training camp, which begins in late July."

Cabot noted that Landry was initially hesitant to have the surgery and had said that the recovery time would be six-to-eight months.

The 27-year-old Landry was expected to settle into a complementary role last season after the Browns acquired wideout Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, but Landry remained quarterback Baker Mayfield's favorite target.

Landry was named a Pro Bowler for the fifth consecutive season, as he caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards plus six touchdowns for a Browns team that disappointed as a whole to the tune of a 6-10 record.

The 2014 second-round draft pick out of LSU is set to enter his third season with the Browns in 2020. Landry spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Miami Dolphins before he was dealt to Cleveland for fourth- and seventh-round draft picks in 2018.

Landry has been one of the most reliable receivers in football since entering the NFL, as he has never finished with fewer than 81 receptions in a season. He has also reached the 100-catch plateau twice and the 1,000-yard mark on three occasions.

For his career, Landry is averaging 94 receptions for 1,031 yards and five touchdowns per season.

If the Browns are going to break out of their funk and make a run to the playoffs next season for the first time since 2002, they need a healthy and productive Landry in the fold.

Beckham is coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued season, and there has even been some speculation about him being open to a trade, so the only real certainty in Cleveland's passing game is Landry.

Because of his ability to get open out of the slot as well as outside, Landry is a security blanket of sorts for Mayfield, and the talented quarterback's continued development depends largely on having Landry's sure hands available to him.

The jury is still out on whether Mayfield is a franchise quarterback after he regressed and threw 21 interceptions to just 22 touchdowns last season, but Landry could at least give him a chance to take that next step.