AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT: Who Won the Feb. 19 Battle of the Wednesday Night War?

Photo courtesy of AEW

—It's great to see the women's division taking form right before our eyes. Nyla Rose's excellent promo just solidified her in my mind as the right choice as champion in this day and age.

She says she "breaks b---hes." And you know what? I believe her. I really do. But that didn't stop Kris Statlander, fresh off an excellent match against Shanna, from strolling out to boop the title belt. And the undeniable Big Swole didn't appear particularly shook, either.

Rose may have frightened Tony Schiavone, but women were lining up to be the next broken toy in the AEW toy box. This spring, look for the division to finally finish thawing and live up to its incredible potential.

—I love the way AEW teases angles that fans sense are coming, only to deliver a mini-swerve simply by staying the course. We've all been waiting for the team of Kenny Omega and Adam Page to come apart at the hastily sewn seams. Instead, they just keep beating the best teams on the planet.

This week, it was the Lucha Bros in an absolutely incredible, high-octane match that somehow found a way to fit a great story into an endless stream of spots.

Likewise, the smart fans are all so sure Arn Anderson will betray Cody that they tense up every time he has the slightest opening for mischief. Even MJF was anticipating it—to his detriment when the cage door sent him spilling into the stands instead of smashing into Cody's head "Freebirds versus Von Erichs" style.

Playing with wrestling tropes can be a lot of fun, for the audience and no doubt for the performers as well. Better still, when the once expected finally does occur after fans are trained to stop anticipating the moment, it will be the surprise it was always intended to be.

Which, I suppose, is the point.

—I already regret using "absolutely incredible" to describe the tag title match. It leaves nothing left to describe the, um, absolutely incredible cage match between Cody and Wardlow.

AEW has trained its fans to have high expectations. When it brings out a gimmick like a steel cage for the first time, you know it intends to go all-out and deliver a classic. Cody and Wardlow gave us exactly that.

From Cody's crimson mask to his crazy moonsault off the top of the cage, this match checked every block required to build sustained suspense and excitement. The build to MJF and Cody at AEW Revolution has been textbook pro wrestling. It's nice to have it back in our lives.

—I've been in the live crowd to see all the top names in contemporary pro wrestling. There's an energy that sizzles in the building when a true superstar comes out to grace us all with their presence.

Whether it's Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, New Japan's Kazuchika Okada or Chris Jericho, it just feels different when someone the entire crowd agrees is a superstar walks out to the ring.

But there are superstars and then there is Cody. And right now, the lead AEW babyface simply belongs in a different class. The crowd all but worships him, enthusiastic from the moment his entrance begins right up until he departs the arena.

After his epic match with Wardlow, with the cameras off, they chanted his name as he told a moving story about his childhood in the wrestling business. Not a soul got up to leave the arena. It was our moment with him, a chance to bask in his glory.

A love affair like the one between Cody and his audience is truly special, the kind of thing that only happens when a promotion has dialed it in perfectly and is giving the crowd exactly what they want. And, right now, Cody is what the AEW audience desires. It's an amazing thing to witness.