Braden Holtby Won't Be Traded Amid Expiring Contract, Says Capitals GM

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby is set for unrestricted free agency following this season, but the team has no plans on trading him before he could hit the open market.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters Holtby will still be on the team following Monday's trade deadline.

"He's our guy, and we're going to try to compete for a Cup," MacLellan said.

