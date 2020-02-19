B/R Betting, Chad Ochocinco's Best Moments from Wilder-Fury Press Conference

B/R Betting

The highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is set to take place Saturday in Paradise, Nevada.

The two faced off in their pre-fight press conference Wednesday, and ex-NFL star wide receiver Chad Ochocinco was on hand representing B/R Betting.

Ochocinco caught up with Wilder on scene, who unleashed his patented Bomb Squad scream:

Ochocinco, who referred to the 42-0-1 Wilder as the people's champ and his champ, also asked Wilder his opinion on the fight's safest bet.

Wilder compared betting on the match to putting money on a collection plate at church, telling Ochocinco that he should bet the amount of money that's in his heart.

If that number is $125, then Ochocinco stands to win $100 if the -125 favorite Wilder wins, per Caesars Palace. Fury is a +105 underdog.

Wilder winning by knockout, TKO or disqualification is the favored result at -105.

Things got a bit heated at the press conference without going too over the top.

Wilder told Fury he should become a stand-up comedian:

And the two fighters engaged in a shoving match when they faced off:

Wilder vs. Fury I took place in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2018, with the three judges coming to a split decision: 115–111 (Wilder), 112–114 (Fury), 113–113.

The rematch will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena with the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles on the line.