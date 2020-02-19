B/R Betting, Chad Ochocinco's Best Moments from Wilder-Fury Press Conference

B/R Betting, Chad Ochocinco's Best Moments from Wilder-Fury Press ConferenceFebruary 20, 2020
The highly anticipated rematch between undefeated heavyweight boxers Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is set to take place Saturday in Paradise, Nevada.
The two faced off in their pre-fight press conference Wednesday, and ex-NFL star wide receiver Chad Ochocinco was on hand representing B/R Betting.
Ochocinco caught up with Wilder on scene, who unleashed his patented Bomb Squad scream:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Ochocinco, who referred to the 42-0-1 Wilder as the people's champ and his champ, also asked Wilder his opinion on the fight's safest bet.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Wilder compared betting on the match to putting money on a collection plate at church, telling Ochocinco that he should bet the amount of money that's in his heart.
If that number is $125, then Ochocinco stands to win $100 if the -125 favorite Wilder wins, per Caesars Palace. Fury is a +105 underdog.
Wilder winning by knockout, TKO or disqualification is the favored result at -105.
Things got a bit heated at the press conference without going too over the top.
Wilder told Fury he should become a stand-up comedian:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
And the two fighters engaged in a shoving match when they faced off:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Wilder vs. Fury I took place in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, 2018, with the three judges coming to a split decision: 115–111 (Wilder), 112–114 (Fury), 113–113.
The rematch will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena with the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles on the line.
Tyson Fury holds the edge over Deontay Wilder before rematch