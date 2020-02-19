Greg Robinson Allegedly Had 157 Pounds of Marijuana in Car at Time of Arrest

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson is facing up to 20 years in prison after authorities say they found about 157 pounds of marijuana inside the car he was in at a border patrol checkpoint.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared an announcement from the United States Attorney's Office from the Western District of Texas that said "Federal authorities filed a criminal complaint" against Robinson and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Quan Bray "for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana."

The announcement said authorities found "approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area," and the two former Auburn teammates face up to 20 years in federal prison if they are convicted.

The complaint affidavit said Robinson rented the car in Los Angeles and planned to travel to Louisiana with Bray and an Uber driver. Robinson allegedly offered the third individual money to claim the marijuana, but that person refused and said they did not know there were drugs in the vehicle.

TMZ Sports also reported on the incident, noting the third person was not charged.

According to TMZ, border patrol said they also found 23 mason jars, an electronic scale, $3,100 in cash and a can-sealing machine.

Bray appeared in 24 games for the Colts from 2015 through 2017 and finished with six catches for 75 yards while also contributing on special teams as a kick and punt returner.

Robinson is the more notable of the two players. He entered the league in 2014 as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and played for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams the first three seasons of his career. He also played for the Detroit Lions in 2017 and the Browns the past two seasons.

He has never fully lived up to the expectations that come with being a No. 2 pick, and he received a solid but unspectacular grade of 66.9 from Pro Football Focus for his 2019 efforts in Cleveland.