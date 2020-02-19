Myles Powell, No. 16 Seton Hall Defeat No. 21 Butler on Buzzer-Beater

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

No. 16 Seton Hall added another big win to its resume with a 74-72 victory over No. No. 21 Butler.

After Sean McDermott tied the game for the Bulldogs with 12 seconds remaining, Sandro Mamukelashvili put the Pirates on top with a game-winning basket as time expired:

Myles Powell was held to 16 points Wednesday at the Prudential Center, but the Pirates overcame a six-point halftime deficit to end their recent two-game slide. Seton Hall (19-7) also improved to 11-3 in the Big East, remaining one game ahead of Creighton for first place in the conference with four games remaining.

Butler (19-8) has now lost seven of its last 11 games while seeing its potential NCAA tournament seed drop in the process. Kamar Baldwin scored 20 for the Bulldogs but couldn't do enough to get a key win on the road.

Notable Performances

Kamar Baldwin, G, Butler: 20 points, 6 assists

Bryce Golden, F, Butler: 17 points, 2 rebounds

Myles Powell, G, Seton Hall: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists

Quincy McKnight, G, Seton Hall: 18 points, 10-11 FT

Seton Hall Thrives Despite Myles Powell Shooting Woes

While he's one of the best scorers in college basketball, Myles Powell sometimes gets in trouble when he tries to do it all himself.

His 3-of-16 showing in a loss to Creighton was the worst-case scenario for this team.

The guard wasn't at his best in this one either, finishing 5-of-15 from the field. Still, he made key shots in the second half to help bounce back from an early deficit:

Powell also helped out in other ways, adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, his teammates provided plenty of help with some key momentum-building dunks:

Romaro Gill and Mamukelashvili were effective inside, combining for 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Quincy McKnight then came through with some clutch baskets down the stretch as Powell scored zero of his team's final 11 points.

When Seton Hall can get this type of production, it will be difficult to beat regardless of its star's shooting struggles.

Physicality Helps Butler Stay Competitive on the Road

Even on the road, Butler sent a message early by jumping out to a 22-12 lead.

The squad was getting points inside while taking control in what became a physical game.

Bryce Golden was a key part of the success early with strong plays inside:

The big man finished with 17 points, one short of his career high despite Seton Hall's size in the post.

In the second half, guards Kamar Baldwin and Aaron Thompson continued to attack the basket:

Butler once again struggled from the perimeter, finishing 7-of-21 despite hitting three straight to end the game. McDermott's shot appeared likely to send the game to overtime.

Still, the team's success in the paint is what kept the game close throughout.

With some more consistent shooting, the Bulldogs could beat anyone.

What's Next?

Butler will have another difficult road game Sunday at No. 15 Creighton. Seton Hall will host St. John's Sunday in its penultimate home game of the year.