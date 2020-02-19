Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Jets 'Ideal Landing Spot' If Browns Move Star WR

David Richard/Associated Press

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly views the New York Jets as an "ideal landing spot" if he's traded by the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 NFL offseason.

Kristian Dyer of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday a source said OBJ would "welcome a return to New York" after spending the first five years of his career with the New York Giants, who dealt him to the Browns last March.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.