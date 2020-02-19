BIG3 League 2020 Schedule of Dates and Locations Revealed

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

TULSA, OK - JULY 09: A detail view of BIG3 logos during week three of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at BOK Center on July 9, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/BIG3/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The fourth season of BIG3 basketball will tip off on June 20 from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. 

The league unveiled host cities and game dates for the 2020 campaign on Wednesday:

Memphis, Washington D.C., Minneapolis, Hartford, Sacramento and Portland will all be hosting BIG3 games for the first time in league history. 

New York City is also making its inaugural BIG3 debut, though the league has visited Brooklyn in each of the past three seasons. The Barclays Center hosted the 2018 championship game between Power and 3's Company. 

Leading up to the 2020 season, the BIG3 previously announced new rule changes to keep expanding the game. The biggest changes include lowering the minimum player age from 27 to 22 and giving teams the right to challenge foul calls with a single-possession game of one-on-one once per half. 

Triplets will attempt to defend their championship coming off a 7-1 regular season and a 50-39 victory over Killer 3's in the title game last September.  

