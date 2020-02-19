Ravens TE Hayden Hurst Talks Depression, Says He Attempted Suicide in College

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst said he dealt with depression and anxiety while at the University of South Carolina, which led to alcoholism and an attempted suicide he doesn't remember.

"I woke up in the hospital," Hurst told Chris Porter of First Coast News on Monday. "I didn't know what happened. I had to have a friend fill me in. Apparently, I had been drinking and went into my apartment and cut my wrist. My friend found me in a puddle of blood. He called 911."

The 26-year-old Florida native said the mental illnesses became prominent while he was playing baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after being selected in the 17th round of the 2012 MLB draft.

"There were weeks at a time I would sit in a dark room and not want to be around people," Hurst said. "Just that fear of embarrassment. I had never experienced anything like that."

He eventually quit baseball and walked on to the Gamecocks' football team as a tight end. He was named a 2017 first-team All-SEC selection, but his on-field success was only part of his story.

Hurst told Porter a conversation with his parents provided temporary relief, but ultimately the mental illness returned in a significant way while at South Carolina. The tight end said it's something he continues to deal with.

"I don't have the answers to fix all of this," he said. "It's still a trial and error to this day, but I will say I have much more good days than I do bad days. I'm not this superhero that's portrayed on TV. I'm a regular person. I struggle with depression, anxiety and things like that."

He added:

"I want to use my platform to help people. For some reason, people equate mental illness with having to be ashamed. It's something you shouldn't talk about. I don't think it's anything to be ashamed of. Everybody goes through something. The best thing my parents ever did was just being available. There's not really a right or wrong thing you can say or an answer that can change everything but just making sure you're available and you're understanding. If my story is going to change the narrative on this and people are going to talk about it more, then so be it."

Hurst was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Ravens. He recorded 30 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore during the 2019 season.