Deontay Wilder Says His 2-Year-Old Child Punches Harder Than Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has once again ridiculed Tyson Fury's power ahead of their rematch on Saturday, saying his two-year-old punches harder than the lineal and former unified champion.

Per Sky Sports, the Bronze Bomber previously said Fury has "pillows as fists," and he doubled down with his latest comments:

"Fury, like I have said before, has got pillows as fists. That's why I was able to continue applying pressure on him [in the last fight]. We all know that Fury can't punch.

"The numbers don't lie; we can see that my two-year-old punches harder than him. I don't believe anything he's saying. Fighters have to have certain strategies and tactics when approaching a fight.

"Sometimes you have to manipulate people―and he's trying to get them to believe something even he doesn't."

The Gypsy Kings previously told media he plans on becoming the first man to finish the current WBC champion:

The two will rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday, putting their unbeaten records on the line once again. They previously met in a highly anticipated bout in December 2018, battling to a controversial draw.

Fury appeared to have the upper hand but suffered a brutal knockdown in the final round, which all judges scored 10-8. That led to a split-decision draw and a rematch in 2020. There is also an agreement in place for a third fight, regardless of the result of the second.

Wilder is known as the bigger puncher of the two, knocking out every opponent he has ever faced―apart from Fury. He carries a 42-0-1 record into the fight, with 41 finishes.

Bermane Stiverne was the first man to go the distance with the Bronze Bomber in 2015, but in their rematch, he was knocked out in the opening round in brutal fashion:

Fury has a record of 29-0-1 with 20 stoppages, but a good amount of those have been retirements, rather than knockouts. Since 2014, he has only one KO/TKO win, over Tom Schwarz.

The Gypsy King is less reliant on his power, and instead wins fights with a unique combination of reach, technical ability, speed and agility. Listed at 6'9", he moves incredibly well for a man his size:

His technical skills were on display for good chunks of his first meeting with Wilder, but that fight also highlighted the risk of relying on the judges, rather than finishing things inside the distance.