Andy Robertson: Atletico Madrid 'Celebrated as If They Had Won the Tie' vs. Reds

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has hit out at Atletico Madrid following their 1-0 win over the Reds in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Spanish side took the lead in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and Robertson felt they considered it to be job done:

He said:

"That [performance is] what [Simeone] is. When you're not playing against him it is probably great to watch, but we have no problem with it.

"They celebrated as if they had won the tie. But let's see. We have some weeks then they come to Anfield. We know our fans will be there, so it is up to them to come as well."

The decisive goal on Tuesday came inside four minutes, when Saul Niguez scored from an Atleti corner (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Saul's close-range effort was one of just two shots on target in the game. The other came in the 26th minute when Alvaro Morata forced a save from Alisson.

Liverpool had eight shots but none hit the target.

Football broadcaster Juan G. Arango was puzzled by Robertson's comments, as he felt they celebrated producing "one of the best performances of the season."

Atleti haven't quite been at their best in this campaign, as demonstrated by the fact they're fourth in La Liga and 13 points off the top. Their showing on Tuesday was a classic performance under Simeone, though, as they battled and restricted Liverpool to few clear chances.

Football writer Dermot Corrigan thought Los Rojiblancos deserved a more significant lead for their efforts:

Robertson also hit out at Atleti for "falling over and trying to get under our skin. They were falling over easy."

Klopp was similarly concerned about Atletico players hitting the ground too easily:

Liverpool have until March 11 to prepare for the second leg of the tie at Anfield.

The Reds have played 20 matches at Anfield in all competitions this season and won 18, so they'll feel confident they can overturn a 1-0 deficit even against the defensive might of Atletico Madrid.

They successfully came back from a much worse position in the semi-finals last season, having been 3-0 down to Barcelona from the first leg.