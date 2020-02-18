Baylor's Kim Mulkey Becomes Fastest Coach Ever to Win 600 Games

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey made history with the Lady Bears' 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Mulkey won the 600th game of her career. Needing only 700 games to do so, she's the fastest Division I coach ever to reach that benchmark.

