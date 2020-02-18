Baylor's Kim Mulkey Becomes Fastest Coach Ever to Win 600 Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey watches play against Houston Baptist during an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey made history with the Lady Bears' 77-62 victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Mulkey won the 600th game of her career. Needing only 700 games to do so, she's the fastest Division I coach ever to reach that benchmark.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

