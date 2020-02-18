Stephen Curry Return from Hand Injury Uncertain; Warriors to Update in 2 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2020

Injured Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors still haven't determined a return date for Stephen Curry

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained that the two-time NBA MVP hasn't been cleared for scrimmages and was wearing a red non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice. 

"We're calling him Tom Brady today. 'Don't touch Steph,'" Kerr said.

Friedell added an update on Curry's status will likely come in two weeks.

                                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cavs Part Ways with Beilein

    Head coach John Beilein is leaving Cleveland, JB Bickerstaff will take over

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Part Ways with Beilein

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Out Indefinitely

    Nets star will see a specialist after reaggravating his shoulder injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Out Indefinitely

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Rips Astros for Cheating 😳

    Lakers tweets he would be 'F*^king irate' if someone cheated him out of a title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Rips Astros for Cheating 😳

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors 'Re-Imagining the Dynasty' During Down Season

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Warriors 'Re-Imagining the Dynasty' During Down Season

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area