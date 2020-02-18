Stephen Curry Return from Hand Injury Uncertain; Warriors to Update in 2 Weeks

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors still haven't determined a return date for Stephen Curry.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained that the two-time NBA MVP hasn't been cleared for scrimmages and was wearing a red non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice.

"We're calling him Tom Brady today. 'Don't touch Steph,'" Kerr said.

Friedell added an update on Curry's status will likely come in two weeks.

