Raiders Trade Rumors: 'Growing Sense' Teams Will Inquire About QB Derek Carr

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Raiders have officially moved to Las Vegas, but quarterback Derek Carr might not want to unpack just yet.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relayed Tuesday evening that there is a "growing sense within [the] league" that teams are "prepared to inquire with [the] Raiders about the possibility of trading for Derek Carr."

The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported on Feb. 7 that teams may be "checking in with" the Raiders on Carr's trade price at the NFL combine later this month.

Per Tafur, $2.9 million of Carr's $18.9 million 2020 base salary became guaranteed on Feb. 5. "The remaining $16 million is not guaranteed, which is a large part of the reason why there has been so much speculation over Carr's future," he wrote.

Speculation spiked when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Feb. 2 that the Raiders are "poised to pursue" five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn't reach a new deal with the New England Patriots before free agency begins on March 18.

Schefter noted the "good relationship" between Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the three-time NFL MVP. The 42-year-old Brady was spotted talking with team owner Mark Davis at UFC 246 in Las Vegas last month:

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock was vague when addressing Carr's future with the team during a January interview with Tafur:

"I think Derek stepped forward in Year 2 under Jon Gruden. His mental capacity to handle what Jon asks him to do, his accuracy, his arm talent ... I think he had a better second year under Jon than a first year.

"As far as what the future holds, I'm gonna tell you the same thing I told you last year. About every position. And that is, my job is to evaluate every position and try and make us better. And if I can, I will, and if I can't, I won't. And that holds true at every position."

Carr tossed for 4,054 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions on a career-high 70.4 completion percentage across 16 starts for 7-9 Oakland last season. The Fresno State product has been a Raider since the franchise drafted him in the second round of the 2014 draft. His best overall campaign came in 2016 with 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six picks as the team went 12-4.

The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2022-23 season.