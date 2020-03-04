Celtics' Jaylen Brown Will Miss at Least 1 Week with Hamstring Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will miss at least one week as he deals with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday.

He is expected to be reevaluated next week.

The 23-year-old entered the All-Star break with a calf injury he suffered when the Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook made contact with his lower leg while Brown was trying to rebound a missed shot late in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 116-105 loss on Feb. 11.

Brown missed Boston's 141-133 double-overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 13 as a result. However, he's played in all six of the team's games since, averaging 37.0 minutes, 22.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.

The 2016 third overall pick missed three games early in the season with an illness but hasn't been an injury concern for the 41-19 Celtics. Through his first 50 appearances (all starts), Brown is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 34.0 minutes. Those marks are all career highs.

Brown is an integral piece to Boston's playoff push. Should the California product be forced to the sideline for an extended time, however, head coach Brad Stevens will likely start Marcus Smart as he has in Brown's past absences this season.