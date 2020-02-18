Red Sox Trade Rumors: Wil Myers Talks 'Ongoing' with Padres After Mookie Deal

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres were unable to eclipse the Los Angeles Dodgers in the push to trade for star outfielder Mookie Betts, but they are reportedly still talking to the Boston Red Sox about another potential deal.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Padres general manager A.J. Preller is looking to move outfielder Wil Myers and has held "ongoing" talks with the American League East team.

According to the report, Boston is interested in pitcher Cal Quantrill, who would be the centerpiece in a trade, as well as prospects Luis Campusano and Gabriel Arias.

Acee reported San Diego is interested in the salary flexibility that trading Myers would give it, noting "a deal seems contingent on the Red Sox assuming about half of the $61 million owed Myers over the next three years."

While Boston may be more focused on Quantrill and the prospects even though Acee suggested San Diego is "unlikely to part with all three," Myers would be a notable addition to the lineup.

He won the 2013 American League Rookie of the Year with the Tampa Bay Rays and was a 2016 All-Star for the Padres. He hit 28 home runs with 94 RBI in 2016 and followed with 30 home runs and 74 RBI in 2017.

Durability was a concern in 2018 on his way to just 83 games, and his performance dipped in 2019 when he slashed .239/.321/.418 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI.

Despite the downturn in production, Myers is just 29 years old and figures to have a handful of seasons remaining in his prime if he can stay healthy. He isn't capable of replicating Betts' impact in the Boston lineup, but he is familiar with the American League East and versatile enough to play third base, first base or all three outfield positions if needed.

He still could help the Red Sox bounce back from their disappointing third-place finish in the division last year.