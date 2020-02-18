Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Says He's 'On the Road to Recovery' After Cardiac Episode

Billy Hurst/Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has issued a statement thanking those who helped and supported him following his cardiac episode and letting fans know he is on the mend:

"I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11.

"Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern.

O"n Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone's support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future."

Boumeester collapsed on the bench during last Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, and Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong called it a "cardiac episode" in a statement.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN.com noted Bouwmeester "underwent an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator procedure" to restore the heart's normal rhythm. That happened after doctors at the Honda Center used a defibrillator to revive him.

The game, which was tied in the first period, was postponed as a result of the incident.

Pete Blackburn of CBS Sports noted the Blues and Anaheim Ducks will make it up March 11 in a game that will reset the full 60-minute clock but still start with the score tied at one. St. Louis' home game against the Florida Panthers was moved from March 10 to March 9 to accommodate the new makeup date.

Boumeester, 36, has been in the league since the 2002-03 campaign and played for the Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames and Blues. He has been on the Blues since they acquired him from Calgary via trade in April 2013.

Blackburn suggested that "it's very unlikely he'll play again this season" after being placed on injured reserve.