Russell Westbrook, James Harden Say 4 or 5 NBA Players Deserve Signature Sneaker

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden believe there are too many players in the NBA with signature sneakers when it should be just a select few.

In an interview with Mark Anthony Green of GQ, Westbrook said he thinks only "four or five" players should have their own shoe. The response came after Green asked the nine-time All-Star about Harden's suggestion in a GQ video that only a few players should have one.

Harden said players need to feature "the whole package" on the court to have a signature sneaker, while Westbrook broke his opinion down in more detail:

"You can't just be one-dimensional. I didn't deserve a signature shoe for a while, because I didn't earn it. But I've earned my way, and now I have my own. I'm realistic when it pertains to that. Some players just get a shoe. Like James said: You gotta have the package. The fan base. Your play gotta speak, obviously. Outside of basketball, whatever else you got going on. You gotta be 'that guy' to be able to have a shoe. Because nowadays everybody got a shoe."

It's hard to argue with Westbrook's notion that he earned his own signature shoe, which is with Jordan Brand.

He is a nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and league MVP who has two scoring titles and two assist titles on his resume. He is one of the league's most exciting players and often uses those shoes to blow past defenders and soar to the rim when he gets into the lane.

Harden is another player with an elite resume and signature shoe, although his is with Adidas.

He is an eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and league MVP with two scoring titles and an assist title.

They have the individual accomplishments to be included in what they feel should be a select club of NBA players with their own signature shoe. However, neither has won a championship, although they both agreed they would already have one if the Oklahoma City Thunder didn't trade Harden when they were teammates with Kevin Durant.

"For me and James, it's about one thing: the championship," Westbrook said. "Individually we've accomplished more than anybody else. I think for us, there's only going to be one thing that puts us in the conversation [with the greats]."