Harden, Westbrook Say Return to Thunder 'Impossible'; Talk 2012 Rockets Trade

Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook said in a GQ interview published Tuesday that they never considered reuniting as members of the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to Westbrook's trade to Houston during the offseason.

In the interview with GQ's Mark Anthony Green, Harden called returning to OKC after they traded him to the Rockets in 2012 "impossible."

Harden also expressed his belief that Westbrook needed a change of scenery, saying: "I just felt like he gave, what, 12 amazing years. We've all seen Russ grow as a player. I just felt like it was time for a change. And I think everybody just needed it."

The superstar duo also discussed Harden's trade from OKC to Houston in 2012 and agreed that the Thunder would have won a championship alongside Kevin Durant had management not broken the team up.

Harden added: "My third year we lost in the Finals. And we just came off USA Basketball, won a gold medal. It was destined. But s--t happens."

Harden and Westbrook were teammates in OKC for three seasons from 2009-10 through 2011-12. The Thunder made the playoffs in each of those seasons, and as pointed out by Harden, they were eliminated by the team that went on to win the championship each time.

OKC made it to the 2012 NBA Finals where it fell to the Miami Heat, but the decision was made to move on from Harden at that point rather than sign him to a major extension.

The Thunder got Kevin Martin, Jeremy Lamb and a first-round pick that became center Steven Adams in exchange for Harden, but Oklahoma City never returned to the Finals even with Westbrook and Durant leading the way.

Meanwhile, Harden blossomed as a member of the Rockets after being utilized primarily off the bench in OKC. Harden has been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons in Houston, won an MVP award and is on pace to lead the NBA in scoring for the third consecutive season.

Westbrook was the heart and soul of the Thunder for 11 seasons, which saw him win an MVP award and make history by averaging a triple-double in three consecutive campaigns.

After trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers in July, however, the Thunder decided to tear things down and dealt Westbrook to the Rockets days later for veteran point guard Chris Paul and a bevy of draft picks.

Westbrook has been highly productive in his first year with the Rockets, averaging 27.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

With a pair of MVPs leading the way, Houston is fifth in the Western Conference at 34-20, and it figures to be a tough out come playoff time.

The bigger surprise is that even with losing Harden, Durant, Westbrook and George over the past several seasons, the Thunder are just 1.5 games behind the Rockets at 33-22, and they are set up well for the future thanks to the draft capital they landed in the George and Westbrook deals.

OKC could be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come, but with Harden and Westbrook together once again, the Rockets' time to vie for a championship is now.