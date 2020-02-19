Club Brugge vs. Manchester United: Europa Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United will hope to continue building momentum on Thursday, when they resume their UEFA Europa League push against Club Brugge.

The Red Devils enhanced their chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four on Monday, producing an impressive performance to win 2-0 at Chelsea. Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire netted in each half for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

In the Europa League, United were able to progress through the group stage with relative ease and will be big favourites up against their Belgian opponents. Brugge are currently nine points clear at the top of their domestic league so have license to go all out in European competition.

An intriguing match is on the cards at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Odds

Brugge win (19/10)

Draw (9/4)

United win (3/2)

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 5:55 p.m. (GMT), 12:55 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (U.S)

Although United have been a long way short of their best at times this season, the campaign has yielded some memorable moments against other high-profile sides.

Monday was the third time they've beaten Chelsea this term and the second time they've won at Stamford Bridge. Headers from Martial and Maguire were enough for them to chop down the gap to the Blues to just three points:

United had to see out spells of pressure at times during the match at Stamford Bridge, but they always carry a threat on the counter-attack and from set-piece situations.

Martial showed brilliant forward instincts to get in front of his marker to put United ahead, before Maguire bullied his marker and powered home a header to seal the game.

The defender, who was made captain in January following the sale of Ashley Young, was lucky not to see red in the first half after he appeared to kick out at Michy Batshuayi. However, that aside, he was outstanding at the base of the team.

Andy Mitten of The Athletic said it was the centre-back's best performance for the club:

Sports journalist Daniel Harris was also impressed by the defender's display, as well as that of his centre-back partner Eric Bailly:

After a huge effort on Monday, it will be intriguing to see how many United players keep their place in the XI for the trip to Brugge, especially given Solskjaer has a number of injury problems to contend with.

Up top, the likes of Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard may get opportunities to show what they can do. The former has shone in continental competition this season, with four goals in five appearances.

Greenwood has been one of the most prolific teenagers in European football this season:

Brugge struggled in the main in their Champions League group but were able to finish in third behind Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to secure a spot in the Europa League. They were unable to win any of their six games but earned creditable draws home and away with Galatasaray, as well as a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

United should be too strong on the night, though, and a win would give the Belgian outfit a mountain to climb for the return leg in a week's time.

Prediction: Brugge 1-2 Manchester United