Dayot Upamecano Says 'Clubs Love Me' Amid Barcelona, Manchester City Rumours

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has fuelled the transfer speculation surrounding him, saying he's loved by clubs and will make a decision on his future in the summer.

The Frenchman made the comments in an interview with RMC Sport ( h/t Football Espana's Colin Millar): "As I said, first I focus on RB Leipzig and then about what I intend to do, but there are clubs that love me. I will speak well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision."

The Daily Mirror's Gareth Bicknell has linked Upamecano with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Per Bild (h/t Bicknell), he has named the Premier League his ideal destination.

The 21-year-old has been one of Leipzig's key players this season, playing a huge role in their bid to win the Bundesliga title. He was heavily involved in the recent draw against Bayern Munich:

He's long been touted as one of the top defensive talents in Europe. Upamecano is a strong and willing tackler with a solid aerial presence, but he's also a remarkable passer.

His skill set can lead to some incredible numbers:

His younger compatriot Ibrahima Konate upstaged him at times last season and had a good start to the 2019-20 campaign, but since he went down with an injury in October, Upamecano has once again assumed his role as the team's defensive leader.

He's been a part of the Red Bull family since 2015, rising through the ranks at Liefering, Salzburg and Leipzig. Upamecano has yet to make his full national team debut, but that only seems a matter of time.

RB are enjoying their best season yet and sit just one point behind Bayern in the Bundesliga title race. They have also advanced to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, where they'll face Tottenham.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Upamecano will be suspended for the first leg of the tie with Spurs, and with Konate and Willi Orban sidelined, Leipzig face a defensive crisis going into the match.

A summer transfer seems likely for Upamecano, with his contract set to run out in 2021. If he doesn't commit to a new deal, Leipzig will likely opt to move him before his transfer value drops due to his short-term contract.