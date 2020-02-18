Bukayo Saka Discusses Arsenal Future Questions, Newcastle Win, More

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka isn't focused on questions regarding his future at the club after a starring display in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 18-year-old's current contract runs until the end of next season, and Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping an eye on him.

He's not letting contract negotiations influence his play, however, per MailOnline's Daniel Matthews: "I just leave all that stuff to my agent and my parents. I just enjoy my football and play my football. They're sorting it out. Of course I'm enjoying my football, enjoying playing under the new coach so we'll see what happens."

The youngster's rise has been one of the best developments at the club of the last few weeks, and at least one fan urged the Gunners to give Saka whatever he wants to sign a new deal:

While he's not a natural full-back, he's relishing playing the position under manager Mikel Arteta and thinks it could benefit him in the long run:

"I'm really enjoying my football under the new manager. It's not my natural position, but he's given me all the advice I need.

"I learned a lot about how wingers in the Premier League play against defenders…I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now I'll do the job the manager asks me to.

[…]

"In the future if I do get to go back on to the wing I feel like I know how full-backs play and playing as a full-back I know what wingers do, what I like them to do and what I don't like them to do. It's a good learning experience for me."

The teenager enjoyed arguably his best outing yet against Newcastle on Sunday, routinely beating his marker in the 4-0 win. The highlight came when he nutmegged Valentino Lazaro on his way to assisting Nicolas Pepe:

He has more assists than anyone else on the team:

The win leaves Arsenal six points behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who sit in fifth place in the standings.

It was the team's first win in their last five Premier League tries, and it could do wonders for the squad's confidence, according to Saka: "This will really give us that push we need. It will give us a lot of confidence. It shows we can do it, we can score goals. We just need to shut up at the back and we can score goals. As long as we continue to play like this we'll win games."

Arsenal haven't hit their best form yet under Arteta, but they are unbeaten in all competitions since December and are still alive in the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup. They'll face Olympiacos in Europe on Thursday.

The race for the Premier League's top four is a tight one, with just seven points separating fourth-placed Chelsea from 10th-placed Arsenal. A top-five finish might be enough to qualify for the Champions League, with Manchester City currently appealing a two-year UEFA ban for financial fair play violations, per BBC Sport's Dan Roan.

The Gunners have some ground to make up but can start against Everton on Sunday.

The Toffees sit two points ahead of them after a solid run of three wins in their last five matches. Carlo Ancelotti and his troops face a tricky slate of fixtures, however, with the Gunners, United, Chelsea and Liverpool up next.

Arsenal's schedule will ease off after the Olympiacos double-header and the visit from Everton. They'll face Portsmouth in the FA Cup before clashes with West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.