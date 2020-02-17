Daytona 500 2020 Results: Denny Hamlin Wins in OT; 3rd Daytona Title in 5 Years

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, races during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 champion, and he earned his latest win Monday in memorable and dramatic fashion.

The 62nd edition of the annual race at Daytona International Speedway featured a rain delay that pushed it back a day, the Big One occurring with less than 20 laps remaining, a head-turning wreck with two laps left to force overtime, a crash on the first overtime restart, and Ryan Newman's car upside down and on fire as the victor crossed the finish line.

Hamlin finished ahead of Ryan Blaney in one of the closest Daytona finishes as Newman's car flipped right at the end when he was in position to challenge.

            

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    XFL Is Great, but There's One Big Problem

    The issue that's holding the XFL back the most ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    XFL Is Great, but There's One Big Problem

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Moments from Brooks Koepka AMA 📱

    👀 Calls out Bubba Watson 🐅 Tons of respect for Tiger 😮 Only shanked one shot ever

    Check out the best answers from PGA star @bkoepka's AMA ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Moments from Brooks Koepka AMA 📱

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    All-Star a Reminder of How Broken Bulls Are

    Reported front-office changes need to be for real, or nothing will change for All-Star host Bulls ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    All-Star a Reminder of How Broken Bulls Are

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Where every team sits at the All-Star break

    Featured logo
    Featured

    New NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report