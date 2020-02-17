Daytona 500 2020 Results: Denny Hamlin Wins in OT; 3rd Daytona Title in 5 Years

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 champion, and he earned his latest win Monday in memorable and dramatic fashion.

The 62nd edition of the annual race at Daytona International Speedway featured a rain delay that pushed it back a day, the Big One occurring with less than 20 laps remaining, a head-turning wreck with two laps left to force overtime, a crash on the first overtime restart, and Ryan Newman's car upside down and on fire as the victor crossed the finish line.

Hamlin finished ahead of Ryan Blaney in one of the closest Daytona finishes as Newman's car flipped right at the end when he was in position to challenge.

