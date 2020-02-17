NBA to Auction ASG Jerseys for Kobe, Gianna Bryant Charity, Victims' Families

Joseph Zucker
February 18, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #2 of Team LeBron handles the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo #24 of Team Giannis during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images)
Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images

The NBA announced Monday it plans to auction jerseys from the 2020 All-Star Game and donate the proceeds to two charities connected to Kobe Bryant

The money raised from the auctions will go to the MambaOnThree Fund and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation:

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation uses athletics to "develop learning skills, enhancing character traits, and expanding personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self-confidence."

The foundation recently changed its name to honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The MambaOnThree Fund was set up to help support the families of the seven other victims of the crash: John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

As a tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Team LeBron and Team Giannis wore the Nos. 2 and 24 for Sunday's All-Star Game.

