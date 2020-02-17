Astros News: Francis Martes Suspended 162 Games for PED Violation

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the entire 2020 campaign on Monday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the news noting Martes, who was also suspended for a performance-enhancing drugs violation last March, received the suspension because he tested positive for Boldenone.

Jake Kaplan of The Athletic called it a "fall from grace" for someone who "was at one point the Astros' best overall prospect."

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com shared the Astros' statement on the suspension:

"Throughout our system, players are educated through MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs. It is disappointing when any player is in violation of the policies that are in place. We hope that Francis will learn from this experience moving forward. The Astros continue to fully support Major League Baseball's Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs."

Martes' only experience in regular-season games at the major league level came during Houston's championship season in 2017. The right-hander appeared in 32 games and finished with a 5.80 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 54.1 innings.

His struggles continued when he posted an ERA north of 6.00 in 2018 and 2019, but there were injury concerns outside of the poor performances.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle noted Martes missed the majority of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2018. Despite the injury woes, Rome pointed out Martes was competing for a job as the team's fifth starter heading into spring training.

This suspension ends those chances, opening the door even more for the combination of Josh James, Austin Pruitt and Framber Valdez.