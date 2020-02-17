UConn Falls out of Women's College Basketball AP Top 5 After Record 253-Week Run

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The hits keep on coming for the Connecticut Huskies amid a disappointing season by their absurdly high standards.

Though they rebounded with a victory over South Florida on Sunday, the Huskies lost 70-52 to No. 1 South Carolina last Monday. As a result, they slipped to sixth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

Connecticut hadn't fallen out of the AP's top five since February 2007, a stretch of 253 consecutive weeks.

