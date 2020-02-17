UConn Falls out of Women's College Basketball AP Top 5 After Record 253-Week Run

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game East Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The hits keep on coming for the Connecticut Huskies amid a disappointing season by their absurdly high standards.

Though they rebounded with a victory over South Florida on Sunday, the Huskies lost 70-52 to No. 1 South Carolina last Monday. As a result, they slipped to sixth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

Connecticut hadn't fallen out of the AP's top five since February 2007, a stretch of 253 consecutive weeks.

         

