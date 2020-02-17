Vince Booked Flair vs. Ripley, HHH Talks Gargano Heel Turn, TakeOver Dublin Set

Credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon Laid Out Charlotte Flair/Rhea Ripley Feud

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday.

After the match, Charlotte Flair attacked Ripley and made it clear she was gunning for the champion at WrestleMania 36.

According to Triple H, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was the person behind the scenes responsible for setting up the storyline.

"Actually, USA [Network] had no involvement in it, really at all," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton. "I believe that this was, to be honest, it was shocking to me when it was first mentioned to me. I believe that this was really just a decision from Vince's part on understanding where the other stories are going for the women."

Triple H Comments on Johnny Gargano Heel Turn

Johnny Gargano provided one of the biggest shocks from NXT TakeOver: Portland when he hit former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa with the NXT Championship belt, allowing Adam Cole to pick up the win and keep the belt.

After Ciampa once turned his back on Gargano to set up a heated feud, it now appears the shoe is on the other foot.

During his customary interview after TakeOver, Triple H explained how Ciampa and Gargano could have a dynamic that extends well into their respective careers.

"Tommaso Ciampa had a life that he had that he had to give up. He never lost it; it was never taken from him. He just had to give it up. And he had the opportunity to get it back tonight. And one of the guys that's been one of his best friends and his worst enemies, I think decided it wasn't his life to get back. ... Those guys have been on this roller coaster ride with each other. And I feel like in some way, you know Shawn [Michaels] and I went through that for years. At any moment in time there was this professional rivalry. On the other side of that we were as close as could be. I think it's that same way with these two."

The discussion begins at the 18:05 mark.

Gargano and Ciampa have already enjoyed the best rivalry in NXT history, one that looks set for a few more twists and turns in the ring.

Next Installment of NXT UK TakeOver Confirmed

NXT UK TakeOver is heading to Ireland for the first time. WWE announced Sunday its next major event for NXT UK will be April 26 in Dublin.

This will be the fourth TakeOver for NXT's UK brand, the most recent of which was Jan. 12 in Blackpool, England, and also fall three weeks after WrestleMania 36.

Walter beat Joe Coffey to retain the United Kingdom Championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. It's a safe bet the leader of Imperium will be putting the title on the line again in Dublin.