EPL Week 27 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Liverpool have effectively wrapped up the 2019-20 Premier League title, so it is necessary to look a little further down the table to find the key fixtures in Week 27.

Chelsea's home clash against Tottenham Hotspur is the most eye-catching fixture of the weekend, not least because of how it may impact the race for the UEFA Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's fixture against Manchester City will play its part in deciding who finishes best of the rest behind Liverpool this term.

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich City have a tough challenge at Wolverhampton Wanderers, a game the Canaries must win if they are to have any real hopes of avoiding the drop.

Read on for a look at which players are likely to be crucial in Week 27, along with predictions for each fixture.

Saturday, February 22

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 1-0 Bournemouth

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle United

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton 3-1 Aston Villa

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City 1-2 Manchester City

Sunday, February 23

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Manchester United 1-0 Watford

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Norwich City

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal 2-2 Everton

Monday, February 24

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United

Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur

It is impossible to replace Harry Kane in the Spurs squad, but Heung-Min Son consistently makes a good fist of trying.

The 27-year-old is one of the most consistent players in the Premier League and has come up with clutch goals for Tottenham time and time again.

He has netted in each of their last five fixtures in all competitions, including winners against Norwich, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League that have propelled the north London side back into contention for the top four.

Tottenham have tasted victory twice in their last three visits to Stamford Bridge in the league and are now unbeaten in their last four in the English top flight.

Much of the buildup to Saturday's early kick-off will surround how Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is received back at the club where he made his name in the Premier League having since taken charge of their fierce rivals.

On the pitch, the Portuguese will be eager to silence any dissenters by picking up a victory on his old stomping ground.

And Son will be key to Mourinho achieving his aim.

The South Korea international is a relentless, harrying presence for opposition defenders to deal with, and in his current form, he will cause Chelsea's back line—breached twice in defeat to Manchester United on Monday—all kinds of problems.

Mesut Ozil, Arsenal

Arsenal ended a run of four consecutive draws in the league last time out by thrashing Newcastle United 4-0.

It was only Mikel Arteta's second league victory in his eighth game in charge, but it was indicative of a much improved atmosphere around the club since the Spaniard took the top job.

The Arsenal faithful had plenty to be happy about after the display against the Magpies, and perhaps most striking was the performance of Mesut Ozil.

Not only did the playmaker score his first goal of the season, but he was also at the heart of many of the things the Gunners did well playing in the No. 10 role.

Ozil, 31, has taken his fair share of criticism during his time at the Emirates Stadium, but he remains a brilliant player to watch when he is at his best.

If Arteta can draw that top form out of him, the Gunners may still be in with a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

They have the luxury of another home fixture on Sunday against Everton.

The Toffees are in good form under Carlo Ancelotti and have not been beaten in the league since New Year's Day.

But with Ozil pulling the strings, Arsenal are a daunting prospect going forward, and they will be confident of breaking Everton's five-game unbeaten run after their victory against Newcastle.