Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Not a 'Slam Dunk', Justin Herbert Stock Rising

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 9: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 38-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While it's possible the Miami Dolphins take Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in April's NFL draft, the team is nowhere close to committing to the Alabama quarterback.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins have an "increasingly positive" view of Oregon's Justin Herbert. Miami doesn't see Tagovailoa as a "slam-dunk pick" and plans to go through a "process of vetting" him to determine whether he's worth a top-five selection.

                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Gordon Predicts Rivers to Indy

    Melvin Gordon thinks Colts are best fit for Philip Rivers: ‘They run the same playbook, so it’d be easy’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gordon Predicts Rivers to Indy

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    XFL Is Great, but There's One Big Problem

    The issue that's holding the XFL back the most ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    XFL Is Great, but There's One Big Problem

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Buying or Selling the Latest Draft Buzz 🤔

    The biggest rumors circulating around the NFL

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Buying or Selling the Latest Draft Buzz 🤔

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Ideal FA Target for Every Team 🎯

    Tap to see your team's perfect match

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ideal FA Target for Every Team 🎯

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report