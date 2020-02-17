Dolphins Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Not a 'Slam Dunk', Justin Herbert Stock Rising

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While it's possible the Miami Dolphins take Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in April's NFL draft, the team is nowhere close to committing to the Alabama quarterback.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins have an "increasingly positive" view of Oregon's Justin Herbert. Miami doesn't see Tagovailoa as a "slam-dunk pick" and plans to go through a "process of vetting" him to determine whether he's worth a top-five selection.

