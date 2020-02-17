Fantasy Basketball 2020: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 18

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

One player was not going to fill the void left by Andre Drummond in the Detroit Pistons lineup.

When the NBA's top rebounder was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the initial fantasy basketball reaction was to pick up Christian Wood.

With frontcourt playing time opening up, Thon Maker has developed into a waiver-wire possibility out of the All-Star break.

The 22-year-old put up three of his most productive performances of the 2019-20 campaign prior to the week-long break, and there is a good chance he picks up where he left off.

Charlotte's Malik Monk is producing at a more consistent level than Maker, but because of his team's struggles, there has not been a rush to add him for the stretch run of the fantasy basketball season yet.

Hidden Gems to Pick Up For Week 18

Thon Maker, PF/C, Detroit

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Over the last four games, Maker produced three of his highest point totals.

His season-high of 19 points came against the Oklahoma City Thunder February 7, and he followed that up five days later with 18 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic.

In those two contests, Maker played similar minutes to Wood, who has turned into a must-add player with three 20-point outings in the last five contests.

Wood is the better option of the two because he is racking up higher rebound totals, but he is more of a known commodity since he has been the top beneficiary of the Drummond trade.

Maker is still flying under the radar of some owners because he played sparingly throughout January, while Wood was the No. 2 option to Drummond.

Since the roster alteration, Maker has played at least 23 minutes and attempted five shots in every game.

His rebounding totals need to improve for him to be a better waiver-wire pickup, as he pulled down an average of six boards over the previous four games.

Maker is still a decent player to have on the bench to rotate in with the frontcourt starters on your roster since he is going to receive plenty of opportunities to shine next to Wood.

Malik Monk, SG, Charlotte

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Monk has increased a majority of his totals while earning more minutes in the Charlotte rotation.

He is averaging personal bests in points, rebounds and assists per game and is shooting over 40 percent for the first time in his three-year career.

The Kentucky product entered the All-Star break with six consecutive double-digit performances, including a 25-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday.

Since January 20, Monk has eclipsed the 10-point mark in nine of 10 appearances, and he hit the 20-point mark three times.

He still needs more rebounds, assists and steals to be considered an all-around option, but he has shot over 50 percent in the last four trips to the hardwood.

Monk's upswing in production is a promising sign for prospective owners, but he will be more of a depth option if he averages small totals in other stat categories.

The Hornets face off with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks in two of their first four games out of the All-Star break, so Monk has a chance to thrive against weaker opposition, as he did against Detroit and Minnesota.

The one concern with picking him up is a run of games that pits the Hornets against the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks that begins February 25.

But for now, it is worth riding the hot hand as a fill-in option when your top guards are not playing.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

