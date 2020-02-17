LeBron James: 'You Could Definitely Feel' Kobe Bryant's Presence at 2020 NBA ASG

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
Nam Huh/Associated Press

The memory of Kobe Bryant was never too far from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

James told reporters after his team beat Team Giannis 157-155 that "you could definitely feel" Bryant's presence at the United Center in Chicago:

Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. His daughter Gianna was among the other eight victims.

To honor Kobe and Gianna, the NBA had the respective All-Star squads wear No. 24 and No. 2. The league also renamed the All-Star Game MVP award after Bryant. Upon accepting the trophy, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard referenced Bryant's influence:

James finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Leonard scored a game-high 30 points.

Related

    All-Star Served as Celebration of Kobe 🙌

    Bryant's impact was felt throughout the weekend by every one of his peers ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    All-Star Served as Celebration of Kobe 🙌

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Christina Mauser's Private Funeral Service Held in Huntington Beach

    Mauser was on helicopter with Kobe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Christina Mauser's Private Funeral Service Held in Huntington Beach

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    An exclusive B/R and Homage collab to celebrate the iconic arcade game as well as some of today's brightest NBA stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Why Kobe Coveted the All-Star MVP 🏆

    @HowardBeck reflects on how Mamba used the All-Star Game as a way to send a message

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Kobe Coveted the All-Star MVP 🏆

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report