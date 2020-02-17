LeBron James: 'You Could Definitely Feel' Kobe Bryant's Presence at 2020 NBA ASG

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The memory of Kobe Bryant was never too far from the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

James told reporters after his team beat Team Giannis 157-155 that "you could definitely feel" Bryant's presence at the United Center in Chicago:

Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. His daughter Gianna was among the other eight victims.

To honor Kobe and Gianna, the NBA had the respective All-Star squads wear No. 24 and No. 2. The league also renamed the All-Star Game MVP award after Bryant. Upon accepting the trophy, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard referenced Bryant's influence:

James finished with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Leonard scored a game-high 30 points.