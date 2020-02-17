LeBron James, Giannis, Joel Embiid Praise NBA All-Star Game's New Format

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Team Giannis lost the 2020 NBA All-Star Game 157-155 to Team LeBron at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday night.

But the 25-year-old remained in high spirits, calling the 69th annual contest "probably the best All-Star Game ever":

The event adopted the Elam Ending this year, which makes the fourth quarter untimed and implements a target score. That was 157—the sum of Team Giannis' leading 133 points after three quarters and 24. The number 24 was used to honor the late Kobe Bryant's retired Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

Chris Paul, who played on Team LeBron, suggested the new format:

Paul, as well as captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were among a chorus echoing Embiid's positive sentiment about the format:

"The format is amazing," Giannis added, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "It makes you want to play hard and compete against one another. Each quarter you have the opportunity to win, and it makes it way more competitive."

Still, his teams have been dominated in back-to-back years by James' clubs with Stephen Curry losing to Team LeBron in 2018:

Team LeBron outscored Team Giannis 33-22 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 133-124 deficit. Anthony Davis hit the game-winning free throw, but Kawhi Leonard was named the first Kobe Bryant MVP Award winner.

Embiid, meanwhile, finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Team Giannis.