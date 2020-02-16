Watch Charlotte Flair Challenge Rhea Ripley to NXT Title Bout at WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair had an answer for Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Ripley successfully defended the NXT women's title Sunday night against Bianca Belair. She barely had time to savor the victory before Flair attacked her in the ring, making it clear the two are on a collision course for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Flair won the women's Royal Rumble match in January, which granted her the right to challenge for any championship at WrestleMania. Ripley made it clear she wanted the opportunity to face off with the former NXT star.

The stage is now set for a fun dynamic in April.

Although NXT remains WWE's developmental brand, Finn Balor's return to Full Sail University opened the door for stars to make the move over from Raw and SmackDown.

Having Flair take over the NXT women's division would be a nice change of pace for The Queen, and it would allow her to fully embrace her heel persona. Much like her father, Charlotte is better in the villain role.

For Ripley, beating Flair on the biggest show of the year would be a true star-making moment, if she didn't already have one at Survivor Series.