Blake Coleman Reportedly Traded to Lightning from Devils for Nolan Foote, Pick

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly acquired forward Blake Coleman in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

New Jersey will receive prospect Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round pick that originally belonged to the Vancouver Canucks.

Coleman is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his four-year career, totaling 21 goals and 10 assists in 57 appearances. He is tied for third in the NHL with three short-handed goals on the year.

