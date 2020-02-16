Blake Coleman Reportedly Traded to Lightning from Devils for Nolan Foote, Pick

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reportedly acquired forward Blake Coleman in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.  

New Jersey will receive prospect Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round pick that originally belonged to the Vancouver Canucks.

Coleman is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his four-year career, totaling 21 goals and 10 assists in 57 appearances. He is tied for third in the NHL with three short-handed goals on the year.

   

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

