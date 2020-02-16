Anthony Davis Expects 'A Lot of Competition' for ASG's 1st Kobe Bryant MVP Award

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Anthony Davis is hoping to take home the NBA All-Star Game MVP award Sunday night in Chicago, but he thinks there will "be a lot of competition" for the honor this year:

Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday the MVP award would be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash. The former Los Angeles Lakers star won the honor four times in his 18 All-Star appearances.

Davis took home MVP honors in 2017 when he set a record with 52 points and added 10 rebounds in an incredible performance.

With Sunday's game in Davis' hometown, we could see the 26-year-old once again take over with a high-scoring performance. Still, several top players will likely put forth their best effort to win the Kobe Bryant Trophy.

LeBron James could also be a top contender as he seeks his fourth All-Star Game MVP award.