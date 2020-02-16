Anthony Davis Expects 'A Lot of Competition' for ASG's 1st Kobe Bryant MVP Award

Anthony Davis Expects 'A Lot of Competition' for ASG's 1st Kobe Bryant MVP AwardFebruary 16, 2020
Anthony Davis is hoping to take home the NBA All-Star Game MVP award Sunday night in Chicago, but he thinks there will "be a lot of competition" for the honor this year:
Per Tim Bontemps of ESPN, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday the MVP award would be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash. The former Los Angeles Lakers star won the honor four times in his 18 All-Star appearances.
Davis took home MVP honors in 2017 when he set a record with 52 points and added 10 rebounds in an incredible performance.
With Sunday's game in Davis' hometown, we could see the 26-year-old once again take over with a high-scoring performance. Still, several top players will likely put forth their best effort to win the Kobe Bryant Trophy.
LeBron James could also be a top contender as he seeks his fourth All-Star Game MVP award.
