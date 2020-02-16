XFL 2020 Results: Landry Jones Leads Renegades to Win vs. Wildcats in Week 2

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The XFL concludes its Week 2 slate with two Sunday games.

The afternoon began with the Los Angeles Wildcats dropping to 0-2 to the visiting Dallas Renegades.

The Renegades picked up the first win in their young franchise history after losing their debut 15-9 to the St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 1.

The Wildcats, who fell 37-17 to Houston in Week 1, found themselves in a defensive battle for three quarters, a welcomed development after firing defensive coordinator Pepper Johnson just one game into the season. Both offenses woke up in the fourth quarter, and Dallas outlasted the Wildcats at Dignity Health Sports Park in L.A.

Sunday's encore will be between the Battlehawks and Houston Roughnecks at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

Sunday Scores and Schedule

Dallas Renegades (1-1) def. Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2): 25-18

St. Louis Battlehawks (1-0) at Houston Roughnecks (1-0): 6 p.m. ET

Recaps

Dallas Renegades 25, Los Angeles Wildcats 18

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Todd Gurley and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon III, who is now an unrestricted free agent, were on hand to support and ended up seeing a thriller:

It was an XFL debut to forget for Dallas quarterback Landry Jones for the first three quarters—and a whole debut game to forget for Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson.

Jones had missed the Renegades' regular-season opener while still recovering from a knee injury suffered on Jan. 6. Jones' reunion with Dallas head coach Bob Stoops, who coached him from 2009 to '12 at Oklahoma, was highly anticipated.

The 2013 Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round pick tossed two bad interceptions that threatened to define the game:

Where the Renegades were able to overcome their three turnovers with an effective running game behind Cameron Artis-Payne, however, the Wildcats' two fumbles ultimately cost them the game.

The Wildcats fumbled away the ball twice within Dallas' 10-yard line before quarterback Josh Johnson found wide receiver Nelson Spruce for the game's first touchdown early in the fourth quarter:

The score was the first XFL touchdown for both Johnson, who missed the Wildcats' Week 1 loss with a thigh injury, and Spruce, who became the XFL's first 100-yard receiver last week.

Johnson's shine was temporarily dimmed when the Renegades answered the Wildcats' touchdown on their ensuing drive. Jones made a key 18-yard pass to Joshua Crockett to set up a 21-yard rushing touchdown by former Auburn and Carolina Panthers running back Artis-Payne:

It marked Dallas' first touchdown of the season, and it was followed by another composed touchdown drive capped by Jones tossing a three-yard touchdown to tight end Donald Parham:



The Renegades' scoring barrage was not enough to seal the game just yet, though, as the Johnson-Spruce connection struck again for a 44-yard touchdown:

L.A. became the first team to execute a three-point conversion to cut the Renegades' lead to 19-18, but that would be the final positive for the Wildcats.

Artis-Payne delivered the final blow with a 17-yard touchdown run:

While Johnson and the Wildcats had a chance to tie or win the game with one minute remaining, the former NFL journeyman failed to complete four straight passes, turning the ball over on downs to secure the victory for Dallas.

The Renegades will look to carry forward their momentum at the 1-1 Seattle Dragons next Saturday, while the Wildcats will seek their first victory at the 2-0 D.C. Defenders next Sunday.