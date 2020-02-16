Yu Darvish Says Astros Should Lose 2017 World Series, Rips Players' Apologies

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish is among those who believe the Houston Astros should have their 2017 World Series title stripped after illegally using technology to steal signs.

"It's like the Olympics," Darvish explained Sunday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN. "When a player cheats, you can't have a gold medal, right? But they still have a World Series title. It [feels] weird."

The 33-year-old was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, who lost to Houston in the World Series after a seven-game battle. Darvish pitched the decisive Game 7 and allowed four earned runs in 1.2 innings in a loss.

Not only is he mad about the result, the pitcher also doesn't like the recent apologies from the guilty players.

"So they cheat, I think they shouldn't talk right now," he said. "Some people lost their job. They have to show more apology. I don't feel anything from those guys."

The Astros players and owners have spoken about the situation in recent days, but even commissioner Rob Manfred said in an interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech that the apologies were "not successful."

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa especially defended the team's championship in a comeback to Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

"When you analyze the games, we won fair and square," Correa told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "We earned that championship."

It seems Darvish disagrees, thinking the title should be vacated, and he made his thoughts on the Astros' trophy quite clear via social media:

The Japanese pitcher also noted the players who lost their jobs from the Astros cheating, which could include Mike Bolsinger, who filed a lawsuit after a bad game against Houston harmed his career. Seth Lugo also argued a game against the Astros altered his career and prevented him from being a starter.

Darvish was fortunate enough to overcome the World Series struggles with a six-year, $126 million contract the next offseason.