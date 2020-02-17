Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are dealing with some key injuries headed into the first leg of their last-16 tie with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Atleti have problems up front, where Diego Costa and Joao Felix are fighting to reach full fitness. However, Diego Simeone will be able to welcome back centre-forward Alvaro Morata to lead the line.

Morata's presence, along with Simeone's ability to set a rugged team up to spoil, means holders Liverpool will still be wary of the 2014 and 2016 finalists, despite the Reds' awesome form in all competitions this season.

Liverpool lead the Premier League by an incredible 25 points, having dropped points just once, in a 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Manchester United, back in October. Jurgen Klopp's team have also only lost once in Europe, en route to qualifying from Group E, falling 1-0 to Napoli.

A rock-solid defence led by Virgil van Dijk should intimidate goal-shy Atletico, while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be major threats on the counter at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2/TNT

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live.

Odds

Atletico : +235 (bet $100 to win $235)

: +235 (bet $100 to win $235) Liverpool: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Draw: +235

Odds per Caesars Palace.

Mane returned from a hamstring injury to score the decisive goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win away to Norwich City on Saturday. The 60th-minute substitute proved he hasn't lost any of his pace, nor his shooting power and willingness to take on chances early.

Mane's return will create more space for Salah and increase the strain on an Atletico defence breached just five times through six matches in Group D. A formidable back four underpinned by centre-back Jose Gimenez and goalkeeper Jan Oblak could frustrate Salah and Co.

Simeone's well-drilled unit will miss the industry of right-back Kieran Trippier, who won't feature because of groin surgery, per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph. Atleti will rely even more on protection from midfield, where Thomas Partey remains a busy enforcer who also has a spectacular goal or two in him:

Atletico will need a goal threat from midfield because of their issues up front. Morata is back after a speedy recovery from a muscle injury, according to Patricia Cazon of AS.

The same source also noted how Costa "is training but has not received the medical all-clear." Morata's power allied with Costa's ruthless finishing would offset not having the flair of Felix, who is still dealing with a leg problem.

Yet even with Morata in the lineup, Atleti seem set to struggle to break down a brilliant Liverpool defence enjoying an awesome run of consistency:

The rapid development of 22-year-old Joe Gomez alongside Van Dijk has been key to the run. So has the return of goalkeeper Alisson Becker from a lengthy injury absence earlier in the season.

Brazil international stopper Alisson has restored calm to the back line, as well as the ability to sweep up anything Van Dijk and Co. might miss. With tough-tackling holding midfielder Fabinho now fit, Liverpool will feel confident about keeping a clean sheet in the Spanish capital, before settling the tie at Anfield on Wednesday, March 11.