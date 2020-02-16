Luke Shaw Says Manchester United Are Scrutinised Harsher Than Arsenal

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw believes the Red Devils are criticised unfairly when compared to other clubs, highlighting Arsenal as another team who are struggling without attracting similar scrutiny.

Speaking to the Mirror (h/t Goal), Shaw said amplified criticism is part of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world:

"I've had to have a thick skin. Sometimes it's easy for people to forget what I've actually been through.

"You need to have a thick skin to play football anywhere, but especially at the biggest club in the world here at United. Everyone's watching and wants to have a go whenever you lose.

"They're just waiting to criticise the moment anything goes wrong but that's part and parcel of playing for United.

"No disrespect to Arsenal, who are a fantastic club, but they're not exactly having the greatest of seasons and it's hardly mentioned.

"I find it quite funny that if it's United, everyone criticises, but Arsenal don't get a mention."

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

He went on to acknowledge the criticism is fair, and he and his team-mates have not been good enough this season. Shaw also said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't keep defending them from the critics.

Both clubs came into the season with top-four ambitions in the Premier League, but have fallen well short of the expectations. The Red Devils sit in ninth place with 35 points, four ahead of the Gunners, who face Newcastle United on Sunday.

Arsenal have already changed managers this season, sacking Unai Emery for Mikel Arteta. According to ESPN FC's Mark Ogden, the United fans would not be opposed to a change at the top, either:

United have just nine wins in 25 Premier League outings and are winless in their last three matches. Solskjaer has been tasked with overhauling the squad and developing the youngsters, and while there have been encouraging signs from the likes of Daniel James, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood, it hasn't been enough to silence the critics.

Things haven't been any better at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta admitting part of his focus is already on the upcoming summer transfer window, per Goal's Charles Watts:

The Gunners have just six wins in the Premier League so far this season and have drawn their last four matches.