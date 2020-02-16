Bayern Munich's David Alaba Says He 'Can Imagine Playing Somewhere Else'

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

David Alaba has said he can see himself playing somewhere else in the future, but he is currently "very focused on Bayern Munich."

The Austria left-back has been a regular feature in Bayern's first team since 2011-12, when he fully established himself in the senior side after graduating from the academy.

He has sporadically been linked with some of Europe's other top clubs, including Barcelona, but he has never really looked to be close to the exit door at the Allianz Arena.

However, after being asked by the Sunday Times' Jonathan Northcroft whether he could see himself playing in England, Alaba did not rule out the possibility:

"We'll see. I know the Premier League very well because I followed it a lot when I was younger. I supported Arsenal. Patrick Vieira was one of my favourite players. At the moment I don’t think too much about it but I can imagine playing somewhere else. I am very focused on Bayern Munich. We really want to reach our goals and I really want to help the team."

Alaba's contract at Bayern only runs to 2021, so the German champions will need to make sure they have him tied to new terms by the summer to prevent rumours emerging that he could leave the club.

The 27-year-old would arguably improve any club in the world, not least because, as a defender, he may not yet have reached his peak.

His immense consistency is shown in the fact that he has twice been included in the Bundesliga's team of the season, three times in the UEFA Team of the Year and has been named Austria's Footballer of the Year six times.

As well as being one of the most consistent left-backs in the world, he can also play as a centre-back or in central midfield.

And he can be a goal threat from set-pieces:

As a result, the Austria international's latest comments will likely pique the interest of Europe's top clubs, particularly in the Premier League.

It is clear for now, though, that Alaba is only focused on helping Bayern in the second half of 2019-20.

They are involved in an extremely tight Bundesliga title race and return to UEFA Champions League action on February 25 when they visit Chelsea for the first leg of their last-16 tie.